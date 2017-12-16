Healing Manor welcomes Louth chef Steven Bennett

He’s best known for his culinary talents as The Lincolnshire Chef, but now Louth man Steven Bennett is the new face of Healing Manor.

With a spring in his step, the 41-year-old has moved away from his previous success at The Comfy Duck, in Laceby and delved into new depths - wiping the slate clean for a new adventure.

There is now also a special dog menu at Healing Manor.

Together with business partner Charlotte Hay, the duo’s newest project is just a stone’s throw away in the small village of Healing.

Working alongside the Manor’s owner Mark Brennon, the aim is to put this picturesque establishment firmly on the Lincolnshire food map, trialling out new ideas not seen before.

“We’ve only been here for just over three months and the turnover in pub profits has already tripled - and the changes have only just started,” Steven explained.

In what was an already sound structure with a beautiful 37-bedroom hotel, 32-acres of ground with a lake, and a converted stable which is perfect for any Lincolnshire wedding - a fresh dining experience is the next natural leap forward into its bright future.

Christmas afternoon tea is on offer at Healing Manor.

So what is on offer I hear you say? Well Steven gives The Leader an exclusive insight into what he’s been up to and his future plans for Healing Manor.

He is well known for his unique afternoon tea ideas, and the offer available at Healing Manor is no exception.

Now the festive season is in full swing, a special Christmas afternoon tea is available.

Its delights includes fresh soup, the finest Lincolnshire sausage wrapped in bacon, signature sandwiches and four specially selected Christmas desserts and all beautifully designed.

If it’s fine, traditional and enjoyable pub grub notched up a gear you’re after, then the Pig & Whistle on site is definitely the place to visit.

Plus there’s a unique food experience for your beloved four-legged friends, as there is even a specialist dog menu, catered for all your pooch’s dietary needs. A hotel first for the area.

“It’s been a challenging few months, but we’ve got an amazing team around us and we wouldn’t be the success we are today without them,” Steven added.

“We offer great food, with a unique twist, amazing drinks and top notch customer service. We’re really enjoying the whole process so far, with many more exciting things to come in 2018.”

One of their plans in the pipeline is the opening of the venue’s Portman restaurant in the New Year, following a much-needed face lift.

Charlotte Hay talks us through what’s to come: “The new restaurant is set to offer a fine dining, food experience never to be seen before on such a large scale,” she said.

“The food will be of a high quality, but without the stuffy atmosphere. We’re going back to the old style classic French service and we’re very excited by what’s to come.”

1 For more information about the amazing food on offer, visit: http://www.healingmanorhotel.co.uk.