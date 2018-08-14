Horncastle man jailed after police chase in Skegness

A supermarket worker from Horncastle who drove at speeds of up to 60mph through Skegness in a bid to evade police was today (Tuesday) jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Samuel Chaplin (33) of North Street, Horncastle - who did not have a valid driving licence or insurance - was seen by police at 3am in Firbeck Avenue, outside the property of a man with whom he had a long running feud.

Philip Plant, prosecuting, said Chaplin got out of his van and spoke to the two officers claiming somebody had tried to run him off the road.

Mr Plant told the court: “He smelled of alcohol. The officers were concerned about his behaviour.

“They got out of their car but he defendant then returned to his van, climbed in and drove off at speed with the tyres screeching.”

The officers pursued him in their police vehicle, activating the blue lights and siren in a bid to get Chaplin to stop.

Chaplin headed off along Sandbeck Avenue and continued on to Lincoln Road and then into Grosvenor Road.

Mr Plant said: “On at least one occasion he went through a red traffic light. He was swerving and at one point was driving on the wrong side of the road. The defendant was driving at 50 to 60 mph in a 30 zone.

“The vehicle came to a stop in Grosvenor Road. He got out and tried to get away.

“He was arrested and taken to Skegness Police Station where he was invited on two occasions to take a breathalyser.

On two occasions he was asked to supply a specimen of breath but responded ‘I can’t be arsed’.”

Later, in interview, Chaplin denied he was driving the car.

Chaplin admitted dangerous driving as a result of the incident on October 4 last year. He also admitted driving without a licence, having no insurance and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

He was jailed for 10 months and banned from driving for two years and five months.

Chris Aspinall, in mitigation, said that Chaplin is currently working for the Budgens supermarket chain and would lose both his job and his accommodation if he was jailed.

Mr Aspinall added: “He asks for a chance. This happened because of the difficulties he was having with the man in Skegness.

“He has got himself away from that difficulty.

“He has found himself employment and there is every reason to think that he will stay out of trouble in the future.”

Mr Aspinall said the dangerous driving only lasted for an estimated four minutes and there was no other traffic on the road at that time.