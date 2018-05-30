Hubbards Hills arson: Do you recognise these people?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a group of people who may be able to help with their investigation into the fire at Hubbards Hills earlier this week.

The fire - which is being treated as arson - took place on Monday evening (May 28), and resulted in a wooden rain shelter being destroyed.

The arson sign was put up at Hubbards Hills after the fire earlier this week. (Picture: Twitter/Louth Fire Station).

Today (Wednesday), a police spokesman said: “We believe the people in the photo may be able to help with our enquiries.

“We would like anyone who can help identify who they are or anyone who has information to call us on 101.”