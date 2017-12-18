Hunters strengthens presence with new branch in Lincolnshire

Leading estate agents, Hunters, has said it is ‘delighted’ to announce a new branch opening in Horncastle.

The announcement further strengthens the group’s presence in the Lincolnshire region, where it now has a total of nine branches with offices in Lincoln, Louth, Spilsby, Woodhall Spa, Skegness, Sutton on Sea, Mablethorpe, and Grimsby.

The Horncastle branch will be operated by Michael Noonan, who had previously traded as local estate agent, Lincs4homes, before joining the Hunters network.

The announcement follows a successful year for the team who recently won Gold for Horncastle at the British Property Awards 2017, and Bronze for East Midlands (Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire).

Hunters, which opened its first office in York in 1992 and its first franchising branch in 2006, now has a network of over 200 branches nationwide, with offices in a number of key regions across the UK including London, Wales, Oxford, Norwich, Middlesbrough and Manchester.

Its services cover residential sales, lettings, buy-to-let and investment, residential block management, land and new homes, franchising and other property related services.

Franchise Partner of Hunters Horncastle, Michael Noonan, said: “We’re delighted to be part of one of the leading estate agents in the country. Hunters has an excellent track record in both sales and lettings and with the support that Hunters are able provide in key areas of marketing, technology, training and communication, we believe we can now offer unrivalled benefits to existing and prospective customers.

“The company’s success is built around excellent customer service and unrivalled proactivity, values and beliefs that have been at the core of our business since its conception.”

Glynis Frew, Chief Executive of Hunters Property Plc, said: “We are delighted to welcome Michael and the team to the Hunters network and are pleased to be enhancing our presence even further in this part of the country. The combination of great local knowledge from our franchise partners backed up by a strong national brand and fantastic marketing adds real value for our customers.”

To find out more information, visit www.hunters.com, call 01507 524910, or visit the new Hunters branch at 10 East Street, Horncastle.