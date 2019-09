A Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue spokesman has revealed that the major fire at a farm in Legbourne Road, Louth, will be recorded as ‘undetermined’.

The spokesman said that, following fire investigations, there is ‘insufficient evidence’ to determined a cause.

The fire, which was first reported on Sunday evening, has been allowed to burn out under control over a period of several days.

Continue to follow the Louth Leader website for updates as they become available...