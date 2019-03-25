‘Interact Club’ launches at Louth school

The Rotary Club of Louth is proud to announce the sponsorship of The Interact club at King Edwards VI Grammar School in Louth this month.

‘Interact clubs’ bring together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of ‘service above self’, which is the main Rotary International principle.

From left: James Brindle of Magna Vitae, Shaun Donnelly (parent), Rosie Graham 13, Jayne Pegg (Rotary), Karl Graham (parent), Lesley Lewis (rotary), Richard Jones (rotary), Penny Chapman, Mark Humphreys of Magna Vitae, trying New Age Kurling. EMN-190319-131308001

The aim is to show students how serious leadership can be seriously fun. Students will take action to make a difference in their school and community, discover new cultures and promote international understanding.

It’s about becoming a leader in the school and community, having fun and making new friends from around the world.

Interact clubs organise at least two projects every year, one that helps their school or community and one that promotes international understanding.

Rotary club sponsors mentor and guide ‘interactors’ as they carry out projects and develop leadership skills.

The official celebratory launch (Charter) took place on the evening of March 4. After the formalities, there was an opportunity for students, parents, staff and Rotarians to enjoy a buffet and have a go at ‘new age indoor kurling’.

Visit www.rotary.org/en/get-involved/interact-clubs for further information.