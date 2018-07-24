Investigation into suspected stolen military memorabilia in Brinkhill

A police investigation is underway today after the discovery of suspected stolen military memorabilia.

A number of weapons were found at an address in Brinkhill, near South Ormsby, after a warrant was executed at a property in the village.

A man, aged in his 60s, is being voluntarily interviewed by officers in connection with the investigation.

A number of people have been evacuated from their homes at this current time as officers make sure the weapons are safe. There is not believed to be any threat to the public.

Supt Kieran English said: “We’ve asked people to vacate their houses for the time being just while we make sure the weapons we have found pose no danger to any local residents, simply because of the very fact that they are in a residential property and are military grade weapons.

“We believe the person who has them acquired them as part of his business, but are investigating whether some of them may be stolen.

“We will try to get residents back into their houses as soon as possible and appreciate people being patient while we make sure we deal with this situation in as safe a way as possible.

“There will be ongoing police activity in the village for the next 24 hours as we carry out our enquiries and if you live in the area you’ll see a number of extra officers on patrol. Please feel free to speak to them, they are there not only to gather information but also to update residents and hopefully listen to any of their concerns and reassure them about the recent activity.”

If you have any information in relation to this enquiry please contact us via one of the following methods:

• Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 203 of 20/07/2018 in the subject box.

• Call 101 quoting reference number 203 of 20/07/2018.

• Call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.