It’s on the up - Coastal residents warned of Council Tax hike

Residents in Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe are bracing themselves for another hike in Council Tax bills this year with town councillors planning an increase of 18.6 per cent.

The town council says its precept figure - the amount needed to pay for delivering a share of local services - will see the bill for average Band D properties go up from last year’s figure of £91.45 to £111.75. That equates to an extra £2.15 per month.

However, that figure does not include anticipated increases from Lincolnshire County Council, East Lindsey District Council, and Lincolnshire Police.

All three bodies have still to announce their plans for the coming financial year.

The county and district councils make up the biggest slice of tax bills which will come into force in April.

The town council’s precept has now risen by over 50% during the last two years but mayor,Councillor Tony Mee, has defended the increase.

Coun Mee revealed the town council would have to budget for delivering more services handed down by district and county councils, which face massive cuts in central Government funding.

He said: “The precept this year is lower than the last so I am happy that the figure has decreased.

“It is necessary for these rises, if the council is to take on extra services from both the district and county councils.

“We simply cannot provide more for less.”

The town council’s final proposed precept stands at £418,392. Last year, it was £342,382.

Included in the budget are proposals to spend £24,975 on maintaining verges and amenity grassland.

The town council says it has had to allocate more money for verges and grassland because the county council has terminated a grant for grass cutting.

Other significant costs for the town council cover public toilets, church yard grass cutting, market stalls and beach hut maintenance.

Coun Mee added: “Just last year alone, the town council saved the beach huts from ruin in Mablethorpe, turning them into valuable income.

“We have also taken on Mablethorpe Community Hall by asset transfer, taken on the Mablethorpe Boatshed, welcomed a new apprentice to the town council, and we’re now doing the county council grass cutting as well.

“We have done a lot to improve local services for the community over the last year and now we want to do even more during the upcoming year.”