Japanese thriller is next on Louth Film Club’s list

A Japanese family drama and thriller will be screened by Louth Film Club on Monday, March 19.

Harmonium is directed by Kȏvi Fukada and follows the marriage of Akie, (Mariko Tsutsui) and her husband, Toshio, (Kanji Furutachi), and largely revolves around their precious young daughter, Hotaru, (Momone Shinokawa).

When Toshio’s old acquaintance Yasaka, (Tadanobu Asano) arrives out of the blue hoping for work and board, their dull lives are disrupted.

A strange and yet compelling tension builds up, maintaining a neat balance between uncertainty and fear.

The film starts at 7.30pm at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, Louth.

Tickets are £5 for LFC members and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and consessions.

For more information please visit: www.louthfilmclub.com.