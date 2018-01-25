Jobs fair in Mablethorpe

An annual jobs fair which has over 150 vacancies on offer will stage its first event of 2018 in Mablethorpe this Friday (January 26).

It will be held at The Dunes Complex from 10am-2.30pm.

A second fair will then take place at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness, (10.30am-2.30pm)on February 22.

East Lindsey District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, Councillor Steve Kirk, said: “In the run up to the main summer tourist season along the East Coast, these recruitment fairs are a great opportunity for local employers to showcase the jobs they have available and for local people to see just what is on offer.”

The events will be run by Job Centre Plus in collaboration with the district council.

Some of the area’s biggest employers will attend, ensuring it is an important opportunity for job seekers ahead of the 2018 season.

Attendees can get faster access by completing and bringing along a registration form which can be found online at: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/jobsfairs.