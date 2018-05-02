Lacey Gardens picnic raises £2,000 for Demi Knight

A summer picnic held at Lacey Gardens Junior School, Louth, has raised around £2,000 for cancer-stricken Demi Knight.

As reported previously, Demi (11) is battling a brain tumour for the second time, with her latest scans showing she may have just ‘months’ to live.

Demi Knight with her mum, Mel.

Her family is desperately trying to raise £150,000 to take her to the Burzynski Clinic in Houston, Texas, for experimental treatment that they hope may be able to give Demi a second chance.

Following a combination of high-profile coverage in the national press over the last week, and increased efforts by Demi’s supporters to spread the word over social media, the sum raised has risen to over £26,000 so far - and it is hoped that Demi may be able to travel over to America as early as next week to begin the initial treatment.

Demi’s school, Lacey Gardens in Louth, organised a summer picnic yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) to raise further funds.

The event - which included a bouncy castle, inflatable obstacle course and ‘zorbing’ - raised around £2,000.

Demi Knight (centre) with friends.

• To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/Demi-knight-cancer-treatment-fund.