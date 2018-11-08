Large hole left in new North Somercotes Co-op store after cash machine stolen - just one day after official opening

Extensive damage has been caused to the newly opened Co-op store in North Somercotes after a cash machine was ripped out of the wall - just one day after the store’s official opening.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the store in Conisholme Road at 12.53am this morning, (Thursday, October 8), to the Co-op store’s Eau Bank ATM machine.

Police say a large hole has been left in the side of the shop, and the wall had suffered extensive damage.

A digger was also found at the scene.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting Incident 8 of November 8.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

