Lincolnshire campaigners to join ‘Waspi’ rally in Westminster

Lincolnshire women will be among those campaigning for justice for women born in the 1950s whose State Pensions were taken away with little or no notice, at a major rally in London next week.

The Waspi campaign2018, Backto60.com, and ‘We Paid In, You Paid Out’ are now working together under the banner ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’, as #OneVoice, starting with the London Rally. Although each group respects that there are diverse ‘asks’ of the government, the Shoulder to Shoulder initiative recognises the common call for justice, is actively seeking to include other pension groups, and find more ways to push forward supporting each other in the the battle for a fair solution for 1950s born women.

'Waspi' rally.

Several smaller peer groups who loyally support #OneVoice have also been invited to attend, and any individuals who support the need for justice for 1950s women have been welcomed by the Shoulder to Shoulder initiative.

Trish McGregor, from the Lincolnshire Group, said: “We are delighted to join forces with We Paid In You Pay Out and Back to 60 pension groups, in the Shoulder to Shoulder initiative, and that our first collaborative venture is the Rally in London on October 10.

“We firmly believe that unity is strength and our collaboration will result in justice for 1950s women affected by the changes.

“We are proud to be standing shoulder to shoulder as #onevoice and feel that this will send out a message, a loud and clear message, to the Government – we will not give up, we will not go away, we will do what it takes until justice is achieved.”

The rally comes at an important moment in the 1950s women’s campaign, when Backto60 is launching a legal challenge, the Parliamentary Ombudsman begins the process of examining thousands of complaints by the women, and at a critical point in the parliamentary year prior to the Autumn Budget deliberations.

Pat Tarttelin, former Chair of Waspi and a Lincolnshire campaigner, said: “We share the opinion that the implementation and tapering of the State Pension changes are wholly unacceptable and together the campaigns plan to support each other to hold the direction in their joint endeavour for justice. We are coming together to show the Government we have one voice.’

Speakers at the rally are key figures in the political and legal dispute, and will lead the rally in a call for an end to the injustice.

Trish added: “We will be standing together with Waspi and Backto60 as a show of solidarity against this Government’s women’s pension injustice.’

The groups intend to rally in Hyde Park from 12 noon to 3.30pm on October 10, and move to Parliament Square from 3.30pm to 6pm to take the demonstration to Westminster.