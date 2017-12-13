Lincolnshire health committee vote of no confidence in non-emergency patient transport

Lincolnshire’s Health Scrutiny Committee has given a damning assessment of the current non-emergency patient transport service in the county, provided by Thames Ambulance Service Limited (TASL), which has culminated in a unanimous vote of no confidence in the service.

At its meeting today (December 13), committee members expressed their concern and disappointment at both the performance of the service, and reports of poor treatment of volunteer drivers.

The service is commissioned by Lincolnshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) who were in attendance at the meeting, along with representatives from TASL.

Chairman of the Health Scrutiny Committee for Lincolnshire, Coun Carl Macey, said: “Many of the councillors on the committee, have received complaints about Thames Ambulance Service from local residents and the volunteer drivers, as have Healthwatch Lincolnshire.

“We have heard accounts of serious delays, patients missing appointments, patients failing to be collected and frankly abysmal treatment of people who volunteer their time to transport patients around the county.

“The committee have serious concerns about how this service is being run and, despite an improvement plan being put in place, we have no confidence that improvements will be made to deliver the service that our residents deserve.”

As well as a vote of no confidence in the service, the committee unanimously voted to request monthly updates on the performance of the non-emergency transport system in Lincolnshire.