Lincs farmers show off livestock at annual event in Louth

Farmers from all across Lincolnshire gathered together last week for the 88th annual Christmas Stock Show.

The event was held at Louth Cattle Market - the only remaining livestock market in the county.

The Haltered Reserve Champion Beast went to David Nickson. His award was presented to him by Nicola Hunt of Forrester Boyd.

This important show for the Lincolnshire agricultural community gave farmers the opportunity to present their quality livestock in competition, with entries of 35 cattle and 54 sheep.

It was a show that was made even more special this year following the success of the Cattle Market being saved, after previous worrying times that the site in Newmarket was being considered for sale.

Prime Cattle Auctioneer, Russell Jeanes said: “It’s been a tumultuous few months and let’s not forget this year’s Christmas Fatstock show could have been the last.

“But it’s thanks to the amazing support from the rural community and townsfolk of Louth in particular, that we’ve been able to celebrate a wonderful day and can look forward to many more days like it.”

Haltered Champion Beast went to Clive Goulsbra (left) and the award was presented to him by Darren Franklin from Lloyds Bank.

The Champion Beast on the day was a British Blue cross heifer owned by Clive Goulsbra of Authorpe and was purchased by Lakings.

The sheep being shown were of an excellent quality, and the Silver Challenge Cup for the Champion Pen of Lambs was won by Carol Allison, who showed a tremendous pen of Continental Cross lambs.

Also on the day, there were a number of fund raising activities going on, raising around £3,400 for the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mr Jeanes added that they are ‘not out of the woods yet’ as discussions are still underway regarding terms for a new lease with their landlords.

Fossitt and Thorne Champion was George Allison, pictured with his trophy presented by Sophie Barwood of Wilkin Chapman.

But he hopes that they can secure a long-term future and viability of the market and expand the uses of the site on non-market days to make the most of it for the town.