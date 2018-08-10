Louth-based co-operative has been nominated for top accolade

There are exciting times ahead for Lincolnshire farmer purchasing co-operative, Woldmarsh Producers Ltd, based in Louth, as they have been nominated for a major national award.

The prestigious British Accountancy Awards have shortlisted Woldmarsh - based in Bolingbroke Road on the Fairfield Industrial Estate - for the Finance Team of the Year category, in the ‘Accountants in Industry’ section.

The winner will be announced by popular comedian Josh Widdicombe (best known as co-host of ‘The Last Leg’ and regular comedy panel show appearances) at a gala event at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair on September 26.

Stuart McKenzie, the chief executive officer of the thriving Louth-based agricultural buying group, said: “This is terrific news for the group.

“Not only is the group forging ahead- now with over 1,000 active members, but this isn’t our only recent award.

“Last year, Hazel Copeland, our chief financial office was awarded the first Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) Professional Member of the Year award.

“Then, back in March, the Grimsby Institute of Further & Higher Education nominated Helena Holmes, our member accounts and facilities manager, for the Team Leading Apprentice of The Year award.”

Explaining how his finance team earned their nomination, Stuart continued: “Their performance has been outstanding - they’re forever pushing themselves to achieve beyond ‘service as usual’.

“They unfailingly strive to improve business strategy, growth, and efficiency, delivering the cost-effective organisation that the members want to see.”

Entrants have had to demonstrate how they deliver best practice, innovation and leading-edge ideas to bring continued success to the business.

Accompanying Woldmarsh Producers Ltd on the shortlist are AgDevCo, Capital One, Paddy PowerBetfair, Smart DCC Ltd, Trinity College Dublin and the University of Edinburgh.