Louth Hockey Club offers World Cup tickets to raise funds for AstroTurf pitch

Louth Hockey Club is selling tickets for the Women’s World Cup this weekend at a bargain price, with all proceeds going towards securing a new AstroTurf pitch at London Road, Louth.

A Louth Hockey Club spokesman said: “We have tickets for the Women’s World Cup this weekend at a bargain price.

“See USA vs Ireland and Japan vs Australia on Saturday, July 21.

“Plus, see China vs Italy, Argentina vs Spain, Holland vs Korea and New Zealand vs Belgium on Sunday, July 22.

“We have two tickets for each day, face value £30 - but the first person to message us can have them for £15 each.”

The spokesman continued: “We also have four adult tickets to sell for a fantastic day of hockey on Sunday, July 29.

“These are all-day tickets to watch Korea vs China and Netherlands vs Italy, plus you can watch England play on the big screen.

“These tickets cost £30 each so we’re asking £80 for the four - a bargain, for the first person to message us and pay.

“The proceeds will go in the funds for the new AstroTurf pitch for Louth.”

All the games will take place at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

Contact club chairwoman Lesley Ward on 07739 794202 if you are interested in any of the tickets.

• Louth Hockey Club also raised almost £750 through a charity car wash at the Cattle Market at the weekend. Pick up this week’s Louth Leader (Wednesday July 18) to read the full story.