Louth Hospital Social Club ‘closed for the foreseeable future’ after fire

Louth Hospital Social Club will be closed ‘for the foreseeable future’ following a major fire at the weekend.

The building, in High Holme Road, suffered the fire in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 12).

Fire crews from Louth, Binbrook and North Somercotes attended the scene after the incident was reported at 5.23am.

They were later joined by additional fire crews from Horncastle and Market Rasen in a bid to tackle the blaze, which was extinguished using three hose reels, breath apparatus, ladders and hand tools.

A Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue spokesman confirmed there was fire damage to the bar area of the building.

The spokesman also confirmed the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

Committee members on the ‘Louth Hospital Sports And Social Club’ Facebook group later confirmed that the building would be closed until further notice.

The committee also thanked everyone for their support and offers of help in the aftermath.

Anybody who had a future booking at the club, and who has not yet been contacted by the committee, is advised to call Sara on 07871 398727.