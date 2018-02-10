Louth lots bring in bids at the saleroom

A trio of timeless pieces from the Louth area helped Golding Young & Mawer auctioneers enjoy one of their best sales in the last 12 months.

Auctioneers held six auctions across their three salerooms in Lincoln, Grantham, and Bourne with a substantial amount of quality lots coming from their Louth office in Mercer Row.

This amber necklace sold for �3,200

The stand-out sale of note for Louth area items was an amber necklace which went under the hammer for an impressive £3,200.

Fine art and antiques consultant at Golding Young and Mawer, Alastair McPhie Phillips-Meiklejon, said: “Amber is still top of the hot list as one of the most desirable pieces of jewellery around.

“The necklace from the Louth area comprised of some of the largest butterscotch amber beads I ‘ve ever seen. It was such a fantastic colour, I am not really surprised it reached the level it did.”

A beautiful brooch also came up for sale and was actually found inside the bottom of a silver kettle.

It was a susprise for the vendor who assumed the brooch was a piece of costume jewellery.

Mr McPhie Phillips-Meiklejon added: “This brooch was no ordinary one. It was a real diamond brooch and fetched a nice price of £1,200.”

A mid-1820s silver tea service, also from the Louth area, went for £700.