A Louth man is to face trial next year accused of sex offences against two young girls.

Richard Hunt, 31, of Virginia Drive, Louth, today (Friday) denied a charge of sexually assault of a seven-year-old girl on February 5 this year.

Hunt also pleaded not guilty to sexual assault of a four-year-old girl on August 30 this year.

Judge Andrew Easteal, sitting at Lincoln Crown Court, adjourned the case for trial on January 14.

Hunt, who appeared via video link, was remanded in custody.