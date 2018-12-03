Louth PCSO and Mini Police reflect on safety

Louth’s Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Dean Warrilow has been given a helping hand by the Mini Police at Lacey Gardens School to hand out reflective discs to schoolchildren.

The reflective discs attach to school bags or jackets to help children ‘stay safe, be seen’.

PCSO Warrilow thought of the idea when he was planning some school assemblies.

He then secured funds from Louth Independent Traders along with the Co-Op store on Northgate and the Mini Police account.

He and the Mini Police from Lacey Gardens School handed out the discs.

PCSO Warrilow said: “I feel that it’s really important that the police engage with everyone in our community, especially the most vulnerable groups.

“Going into schools is one of the most enjoyable parts of my job and I tend to go into schools and deliver assemblies at key times through the year.

“This year with the start of the Mini police I have tried to do something a bit different that will last for several years.

“The Mini Police and I are delivering assemblies to the schools in Louth, with the key message of “stay safe, be seen”, during the darker days of winter and each child is given a reflective disc.

“This couldn’t have been done without the support of Louth Independent Traders and the Co-Op, in Northgate.”

PCSO Warrilow and members from the Lacey gardens mini police have already attended several schools and they will continue to deliver an assembly.

Around 1500 primary school children in the Louth area will benefit from this project.

• It is hoped that this project will be duplicated in other areas.