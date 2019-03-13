Louth pupils to ‘strike’ in climate change protest

A group of students from King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth are intending to ‘strike’ on Friday afternoon (March 15) as part of a global climate change protest.

In a statement this morning, head teacher James Lascelles said: “We felt we should alert you to the plans our students have to participate in the global climate change protests on Friday this week.

“Students will be departing the school at around 1.40pm to assemble with flags and banners on Westgate Fields for 2pm.

“They plan to protest and hold talks/speeches departing the fields at 2.40pm to be back on site for 3pm to avoid the buses and parental traffic.

“As Head I am exceptionally proud of the manner in which our students have organised themselves, worked with us to minimise disruption to the wider school and stood up for a matter that they rightly feel is crucial to their future.

“It has provided a brilliant opportunity to explore the practicalities around political protest and has seen the students leading assemblies on climate change across all year groups.

“The educational opportunities it provides have been possible to realise because of the more liberal approach that King Edward’s has tended to adopt.”

Students in Horncastle are planning a similar ‘strike’ and protest in the town’s Market Place between 11am and 2pm on the same day.

However, Banovallum School and Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School did not respond to requests for comment earlier this week.

At the time of publication (10.45am), is not yet known whether pupils from other schools in the Louth area are intending to participate.

