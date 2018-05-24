Louth pupils winning designs made into mugs

Artists at Louth Academy have been busy designing their own range of Starbucks-style coffee cups - and the winning designs as voted for by classmates have been made into real life mugs.

The project provided an opportunity for students in Year 7 to link artistic practice to industry, and to get students looking at the art that exists in their everyday lives.

Louth Academy: 'Design a coffee cup.'(l-r) Betty Baker, Amelie Ruskin, Megan Bates, Lisa Campbell, Lewis Huard.

Looking at the work of psychedelic artist Peter Max, they combined bold colours and patterns to produce their designs.

A number of students also took part in an inter-house art and design competition which led to the creation of some diverse painting and wood sculptures.

The winning entries from each class were then considered for the KS3 prizes.

Lyra House was the overall winner.

Pictured main image is the winner of the school’s art and design competition, Niamh Gillman, Year 8 (centre), with runners up, Jacob Barnard, Henry Page-Nidd, Kacey Dobb, Lily Vines and Lisa Campbell.

Inset: The winning pupils with their mugs: Betty Baker, Amelie Ruskin, Megan Bates, Lisa Campbell and Lewis Huard.