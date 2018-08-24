Louth Radio Control Car Club secures its new home

After 12-months of uncertainty over its future - the committee of Louth Radio Control Car Club is now pleased to announce they have secured a new permanent home.

The club, which is one of the longest serving in the town and has been running for over 20 years, will now hold its weekly race nights at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth.

Just six months ago, the club was only able to secure a Sunday session once a month at the Louth-based leisure centre and have made the most of the venue to host a very successful race series on carpet flooring.

But their luck soon changed for the better, with the leisure centre offering them a Tuesday evening every week to hold races on the wooden floor - just how they were set up previously at the old Cordeaux site, which is now run by the Tollbar Academy Trust.

The club had to look for new premises after the academy trust stopped members racing there in 2017.

But now the club is on the up, with all race members now excited over its bright future ahead.

Chris Lovely, committee vice chair, said: “It’s a great relief for the club to have finally found a secure location for the long term.

“It has been a big effort by the club and the Meridian to find something suitable.

“We can now focus on building on this to improve for the future.”

To help push the club forward, a brand new committee has been formed, made up of members of various ages, with big plans in making the racing offer better than ever before.

The club has now been saved from folding and members would like to thank all involved who helped them secure its long term future.

Anyone who is interested in having a look or a go, the club now races on a Tuesday evening, between 6-10pm and one Sunday a month all day.

Further details can be found on their Facebook page, simply search for Louth Radio Control Car Club.