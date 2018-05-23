Louth survivor’s fundraiser is huge success

An acute leukaemia survivor and charity ambassador from Louth has raised over £1,200 after organising a very successful coffee morning in Kenwick.

Anna Mamwell organised the ‘Tea with the Girls’ fundraising event, which took place in the The Courtyard at Kenwick Park on Saturday May 12.

Anna and her team welcomed over 140 people and raised £1,246 for the ‘Bloodwise’ blood cancer research charity, for which Anna is an ambassador.

Anna said: “The venue at Kenwick Park was perfect and so was the weather.”

Thanks goes to all those who supported the event.