Louth teenager takes on huge abseil to support Alzheimer’s charities.

A Louth teenager will be taking on her fears and taking part in an abseil from the Middlesbrough Transporter Bridge this weekend (Sunday September 23).

Evie Shaw, 16, decided she wanted to take on this challenge and raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society in memory of both of her great grandmas who lived with dementia.

At 165 feet high, this abseil is the tallest structure abseil in the North East - and Evie’s friends and family have been extremely supportive and generous with their sponsorship, with over £1,000 being raised already.

Evie, a former Louth Academy pupil who is now an apprentice at Bridge McFarland Solicitors in Louth, said: “I want to support these two charities as I have seen the impact that Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia has on people and their families.”

“When I visited both my great grandmas in their care homes I would see many other residents with dementia and I want to not only raise funds to allow more research but also raise more awareness. I know lots of other families will have relatives diagnosed with dementia and I think it is something that we need to talk about more”.

Matt Clarke, Regional Fundraising Officer for Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are so grateful to Evie for taking part in the abseil. We hope Evie enjoys the experience and we are delighted to see how well she is doing with her sponsorship.

“There are 850,000 people in the UK living with dementia, and Alzheimer’s Research UK is leading the way in finding treatments and preventions for dementia.

“We couldn’t do it without supporters like Evie.”

• To support Evie, visit her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/evie-shaw1