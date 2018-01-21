Louth woman, 35, jailed for public order offence and criminal damage

Rachel Anne Beeton, 35, of St Bernard’s Avenue in Louth, has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison after pleading guilty to criminal damage and a public

order offence.

At Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 3, Beeton was sentenced after pleading guilty to criminally damaging a car belonging to a man, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour against him, on November 28.

Beeton was also ordered to pay £400 in compensation and £50 in court costs, and a two-year restraining order was imposed.