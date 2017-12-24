Mablethorpe and Sutton Mayor: ‘Community members are a credit to the area’

Mayor of Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe, Councillor Tony Mee has praised the community for their efforts which has helped to make the coastal area such a wonderful place to live.

Coun Mee tells The Leader some of his highlights during his time as Mayor over the last 12-months.

He said: “I have been amazed how the community, its groups and individuals work so hard within our community on events, projects, clubs and associations that make our area such a wonderful place to live, work and visit.

“They are a credit to the area.”

The Mayor said that over the last year that everywhere he’s visited in the parish, he’s met hardworking groups and individuals who volunteer their time and give so much to others.

He added that he wishes all of these dedicated people well during the festive season and hopes they can continue their fine work into the New Year and beyond.

Coun Mee also notes that the town council has completed several additional projects within the parish over the past few months.

These include; The transferred of the local Boatshed building to a local community group to ensure its future use and development and have successfully taken over of the cutting of Lincolnshire County Council verges and amenity land across the parish.

The town council has also tried to help with local employment in the area by taking on an apprentice administration assistant.

Councillor Mee said: “As a final note, I hope you all find the peace you seek in your life and that 2018 will bring you good health and happiness.”