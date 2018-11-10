Mablethorpe business Lady B’s Cupcakery wins top award for second year running

Lady B’s Cupcakery in Mablethorpe is celebrating after bagging Confectioner/Baker of the Year for the second year running at the Lincolnshire Taste of Excellence Food and Drink Awards.

The awards night hosted by Lincolnshire Life Magazine, was held at The Engine Shed in Lincoln, and recognises the best businesses and individuals in the county.

From our area, Lady B’s Cupcakery, which is owned by Andy and June Brett, won one of the top awards - and are honoured to have won the same award two years in a row.

Andy Brett told the Leader: “It feels amazing to have won Confectioner/Baker of the Year Award two years running.

“We are very proud of our achievements, especially getting the best baker against such stiff competition.”

Mr Brett added that they submitted their samples several weeks ago, and weren’t sure they would win this year because of the high standards of the other nominated finalists.

He said: “We work so very hard at Lady B’s, with Tom our son now working with us full time after serving his apprenticeship with us.

“Plus we have employee Leah who is now also full time.

“We have a such fantastic team at our little tearoom.”

The Mablethorpe business also received a ‘Gold Citation’ for Tea/Coffee Shop of the Year.

Also on the night, the Lincolnshire Co-op won Lincolnshire’s Champion of the Year.

Other local businesses who received ‘Gold Citations’ on the night included Scamans Eggs, Louth; Beach Lodge, Mablethorpe and PinGin, Louth.

Also winning a ‘Gold Citation’ on the night was: Keddington House, Louth; Railway Tavern Cottages, Aby; Kenwick Park Hotel, Louth; Poplar Farm, Sutton on Sea; and the Brackenborough Arms Hotel, Louth.

Organisers were also raising money for charity on the night and raised a final total of £1,749.

The money will be presented to the Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service.