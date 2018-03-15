Mablethorpe girl gets podium place at Crufts contest

A Mablethorpe girl has shown the pressure of her first major competition did not get the better of her after walking away with a third place win at Crufts.

The Leader has this week caught up with Chloe-Leigh Findlay following her amazing experience at Crufts, after we reported last week that she had bagged herself a place to compete.

It was her first real taste of a big competition, but Chloe-Leigh took it all in her stride and even came away with a place on the podium.

Following her third place win in the under-12s’ class in Novice Obedience, Chloe-Leigh said: “It was a good experience to be able to compete at Crufts, and I was really surprised to find out I had got a place on the podium, I didn’t expect that.

“I felt a bit scared going into the ring, but I tried to keep calm and concentrate on what I needed to do, and overall I really enjoyed the day.”

When the Leader asked Chloe-Leigh what her favourite part of the day was, she added that it was getting to see all of the different types of puppies that were there on the day.

Mum Sarah Findlay said that she couldn’t be prouder of her daughter.

She said: “Chloe-Leigh worked so hard on the day and as a mum I am so so proud of her.

“We would just like to say a big thank you to Nicky Cracknell who has been helping Chloe-Leigh with her training and Louth District Dog Training Club for all of their support.”