Mablethorpe man due to be sentenced over charity bucket theft

A Mablethorpe man is due to be sentenced tomorrow (Monday) after pleading guilty to stealing a charity bucket belonging to the St Peter’s Church charity.

Jordan Edward Mawer (formerly Lambert), 21, of Victoria Road, stole the charity bucket containing between £10 and £40 from the Co-op store in Seacroft Road, Mablethorpe on October 16.

Mawer pleaded guilty to the offence at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on November 30.

He also pleaded guilty to commissioning a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence, imposed in January, for a public order offence.

Mawer’s sentencing was adjourned until December 18 while a pre-sentence report is prepared.