Mablethorpe opens 2018 SO Festival

Mablethorpe Promenade was filled with excited crowds on Friday, (August 31), as the coastal town hosted the opener of this year’s annual SO Festival.

The event featured artists from Spain, France and England and included a spectacular array of performances.

SO Festival 2018 - Mablethorpe. 'Du Petit Monsieur performs Two Seconds. Photo Credit: Yellowbelly Photography.

And the audience seemed to love every minute of it.

Sophie Bradbury, age 6, attended on Friday and commented on the performance by Du Petit Monsieur. She said: “He is so funny! Can we come again?”

The fun also carried on into the weekend, with the rest of the festivities being held in Skegness.

Peter Knott, Area Director for Arts Council England, said: “This year’s SO Festival has been a great success, offering locals, visitors and holidaymakers alike, a truly memorable experience with an array of home-grown and international performances over the weekend.

“We’re delighted to have supported SO Festival over the past decade and have watched it go from strength-to-strength, ensuring that National Lottery funding directly benefits the communities and people of Mablethorpe and Skegness.”

As in previous years, the community has also been involved, with volunteers helping out to improve the experience for the festivalgoers.

Volunteer Richard Irons added: “SO Festival is excellent, Mablethorpe’s crowds have been very friendly and I have really enjoyed volunteering. I would recommend joining us next year, I have had so much fun.”

Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture co-ordinated the festival, partnered by Arts Council England, East Lindsey District Council, Passage Festival, Helsingor Teater, Without Walls Associate Touring Network, Coasters Touring Network and Lincs FM.

SO Festival 2019 dates have been set from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1.

○For more info visit: sofestival.org.