Mablethorpe teenager sentenced for criminal damage

A teenager from Mablethorpe has been sentenced after pleading guilty to damaging a car windscreen last summer.

Chad Perkins, 18, of Waterloo Road, appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on January 18, following the offence in which he damaged the windscreen of a silver Peugeot in George Street, Mablethorpe, on July 11, 2018.

Perkins had previously denied the offence, but changed his plea to guilty when he appeared in court.

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the owner of the vehicle.

He was also ordered to pay £300 in court costs, with his late guilty plea being taken into account by the court when imposing sentence.