Man arrested after woman injured in Louth incident

Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested after an incident in Lacey Gardens, Louth, this afternoon (Saturday).

Within the last hour, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed: “We were called to a house in Lacey Gardens, Louth about 1.40pm today where a woman was reported to be injured.

“A man has been arrested and is in custody at Skegness police station. We will release more information as soon as we have it.

“Anyone who was in the area of Lacey Gardens between about 1.30pm and 1.45pm who saw anything suspicious is asked to call 101 and leave their details and reference incident number 199 of June 9.”

