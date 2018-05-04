Manby mum reveals ‘rollercoaster’ year after daughter was born premature

A Manby mum is appealing for donations to raise funds for the charity which enabled her to stay with her daughter after she was born three-months premature.

Ivy-Beau Carter was just 1 pound, 8 ounces when she was born at Sheffield Children’s Hospital in May last year.

Mum Bethany Leaning, (24), was suffering from pre-eclamsia- which can be fatal for both mother and baby.

Her doctors worked quickly and agreed that the safest option for Ivy’s survival was for her to be delivered early.

Now, nearly a year on - Ivy is still battling on with several health complications following her early birth, which can change dramatically by the hour.

She has also had to spend five out of the first 11-months of her life in and out of hospital at both Sheffield and Grimsby.

Ms Leaning reflects on the last 11-months since Ivy was born and has described it as being an ‘emotional rollercoaster’.

She said: “I literally cannot put into words what we’ve been through as a family these last 11-months.

“Ivy has had blood transfusions and laser eye surgery. She has also been anaemic and currently has chronic lung disease and is oxygen dependant - that’s just to name a few.

“We are always on watch with Ivy and have to take it an hour at a time as her health can deteriorate very fast and we have to act quickly.”

“But we are so proud of how far Ivy has come.”

The couple are now looking forward to celebrating her first birthday on May 27.

Close family friend Julie Yates has organised a ball at My Father’s Moustache in Louth on the same day as Ivy’s first birthday - to raise funds for the Sick Children’s Trust that enabled Bethany and Simon to stay close to their daughter whilst she was undergoing treatment.

Ms Leaning added: “The Sick Children’s Trust funds Magnolia House, which is a residential home close to the children’s hospital in Sheffield - giving parents a place to stay to be closer to their children.

“We stayed there for four weeks at one point and do not know how we would of coped without having that support.

“So now this ball is to not only celebrate Ivy’s birthday, but to also raise funds for them as they solely rely on donations to fund their work.”

The couple are hoping to raise £1,000 - the cost of what a four-week stay would be at Magnolia House.

They are now appealing to anyone who could help Julie out with the ball in terms of raffle donations and table sponsorship.

Ms Leaning said that Julie has been amazing by putting this event together and she couldn’t believe the tickets fully sold out in days.

She said: “We just want to raise as much as we can for the Sick Children’s Trust as they enabled us to stay together as a family - making such a tough situation a little easier to bare.”

Throughout their journey, the couple are so grateful for everyone’s support and have even caught the eye of celebrity film star Warwick Davis and his wife Sammi, who they met in Louth.

Ms Carter said: “We were really happy to have met Warwick and Sammi on the off chance in Louth, and got talking about our children - as their son has also struggled with his breathing like Ivy.

“They have been very supportive and constantly ask for updates on Ivy’s progress which is really lovely.”

*If you would like to provide a raffle prize or provide sponsorship towards Ivy’s charity birthday ball, please email Julie via: julie.yates47@aol.com.