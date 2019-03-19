Many happy returns (and singles) for CallConnect

The CallConnect bus service has a special birthday gift for its passengers today (Tuesday) as it prepares to mark its 18th anniversary.

To celebrate this milestone, CallConnect announced this morning that it is offering a day of free travel today, with passengers able to travel for free on all pre-bookable and timetabled CallConnect services.

CallConnect

The on-demand bus service has carried more than three million passengers since its launch in Horncastle in 2001, seeing passenger figures rise to over 300,000 last year.

The network has expanded consistently since it started, with the latest addition being the Wragby and Bardney area.

The service is also installing CCTV on all new buses and is about to unveil revamped livery on all of its vehicles.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “CallConnect demonstrates our commitment to public transport, helping people in Lincolnshire stay connected even if they live in isolated or rural communities.

“The growth in passenger figures reflects the value our residents place on this vital and innovative public bus service.

“Many happy returns, CallConnect!”

Anita Ruffle, head of the transport services group, added: “It’s great to be marking this latest milestone with significant enhancements to our fleet and a range of passenger offers in the coming months.

“The ongoing success of CallConnect means we can continue to meet the transport needs of people in isolated locations or those living in communities with infrequent bus services to enable them – whatever their age or status - to stay connected locally or travel further afield.”

To find out more about CallConnect, contact 0345 234 3344 for Lincolnshire.

You can also visit www.lincsbus.info for more information.