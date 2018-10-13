Meals-on-wheels service to expand to local villages

The Trinity Centre is set to expand its ‘meals on wheels’ scheme after being granted a second year of funding.

Last month, the Trinity Centre’s ‘meals and well-being’ service celebrated its first year, having received a grant from Talk Eat Drink (TED) East Lindsey in 2017.

The number of people, particularly older people, who have received a meal has steadily grown, and in 2017/18 the service delivered between over 1,000 individual lunches between Mondays and Fridays, using voluntary drivers and delivery staff.

Part of the service’s remit includes trained volunteers providing a checking service to those who receive meals, such as those with ill-health.

The Trinity Centre also launched a new lunch club with the ‘Memories Matter’ Dementia group, and has started a holiday lunch club for children and families.

Now the second year of funding has been confirmed, the service plans to provide outreach meals to villages who would like to start lunch clubs but struggle with facilities - in addition to looking at new opportunities around Louth that will benefit communities and community groups.

Kitchen volunteers, Zoe Dawes and Hannah Daly, said: “The service gives me a sense that I have been able to make a difference to local people. I enjoy helping the Trinity Centre, and I enjoy getting feedback from our customers knowing that I have done a good job”.

• Call 01507 605803 or email trinity@teamparishoflouth.org.uk for details.