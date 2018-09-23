Michelin-listed restaurant to close at the end of the year

One of Louth’s most celebrated restaurants is set to close after three and a half very successful years.

Michelin-listed ‘14 Upgate’ will shut its doors for the very last time on New Year’s Eve.

The decision to close is a joint one, which will give owner Andrew Leonard time to concentrate on his new venture at the Mansion House next door.

The listed building, which has been empty for over two decades, has been fully renovated and is due to open to the public serving bistro dishes and Sunday lunches later this year.

Talented chef Michael Bullamore, who built up a big following during his years at 14 Upgate, has won numerous plaudits for his top-quality food. He is set to return to his home town of Hull to open his own venture along with his partner and their daughter.

The restaurant was a success from the very start and won acclaim by being rated by the Michelin Guide after the first year. The team has received rave reviews, with patrons travelling from far and wide to sample the tasting menu.

Mr Leonard has nothing but praise for the quality of Michael’s cooking. He said: “He has filled a real niche in our town, and I know he will be greatly missed by those who have experienced his creative excellence.”

To book a table at 14 Upgate before it closes at the end of the year, call 01507 610610.