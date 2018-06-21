Minibus carrying 16 passengers crashes into garden on A1028 in Ulceby

A minibus carry 16 passengers has crashed into a garden on the A1028 in Ulceby.

Emergency services including police and ambulance were called to the scene just before 9pm last night and the road was closed with diversions put in place.

Passengers ranged from young children to adults and a number of them who received minor injuries were taken to hospital for treatment. The incident took place in an accident blackspot along a 30mph stretch of the A1028. In January two casualties were freed in another serious accident along that stretch.

Resident Claire Wilkinson posted on social media: “That’s the garden fence gone again. Thankfully so serious injuries. It’s a record though - 16 people involved.”

Another resident, Katie Jarvis-Grove, said: “There were 21 people involved in this accident and at its peak we had eight emergency vehicles in attendance.

“There was a pregnant lady injured, a child of 14 months and countless others - thankfully it appears that nothing too serious has occured but we await news.

“The damage on property and the risk to lifes is avoidable if only action was taken to either take traffic away from the bends or insert crash barriers.

“I can’t imagine the cost on resources that last night incurred as well as disrupting the village and the traffic trying to use the road.

“There are young children present where the incident happened and until the Road Safety Partnerhip act these lives are constantly in danger - not to mention the adults and the animals which presently have no protection from the main road due to the destruction of the boundaries.”

Police say enquiries will be made to establish the exact circumstances that led to the collision.