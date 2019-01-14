More than 150 jobs on offer at Mablethorpe recruitment fair

A recruitment fair with many job opportunities on offer will take place in Mablethorpe on Friday January 25.

The event will be run by Job Centre Plus in collaboration with East Lindsey District Council.

Some of the area’s biggest employers will be in attendance making it an important opportunity for job seekers ahead of the 2019 tourism season.

As well as both full and part time, permanent and temporary jobs on offer, there will be recruitment and training advice, as well as information on apprenticeship and volunteering opportunities.

Attendees can get faster access by registering online at: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/jobsfair

ELDC’s Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, Councillor Steve Kirk, said: “In a District such as East Lindsey, seasonal employment makes up a large proportion of the work force, so winter months can be particularly difficult for many people.

“The recruitment fair is a great opportunity for local employers to showcase the jobs they have available and for local people to see just what is on offer.”

Peter Hayes, Employment Advisor at Job Centre Plus, will be on hand to offer local employers advice and support.

Mr Hayes said: “This event is for everyone and anyone who is looking for employment and apprenticeship opportunities, including people who have a disability. Employers such as Haven, Hunts Coaches, Play Nation, Park Resorts, and the Armed Forces Reserve Catering Corps will be there to give local people opportunities. Hundreds of people attended last year’s event and a lot of those were offered employment.

“We can also offer advice and support to local employers on the day or by booking an appointment by emailing peter.hayes@dwp.gsi.gov.uk”.

The Recruitment Fair will take place at The Dunes, Mablethorpe, on Friday, January 25, between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

There will be a further recruitment fair on Wednesday February 20, at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness, between 10.30am and 2.30pm.