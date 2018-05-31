Musical maverick opens Jockey Club Live season at Rasen

Excitement is growing ahead of the opening Jockey Club Live event this Friday, June 1, at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Musical maverick Plan B will be taking to the stage at the end of the race meeting, which features seven jump races, sponsored by Drayton Motors of Lincolnshire.

Brit Award winner, acclaimed director and actor, Ben Drew released his fourth album, Heaven Before All Hell Breaks Loose, last month.

Now the stage is set for a live open-air performance at Market Rasen.

Nadia Powell, General Manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Jockey Club Live concerts are now hugely popular annual events in Lincolnshire - with racing and music fans.

“Our visitors have enjoyed seeing superstars like Tom Jones, Jess Glynne, Olly Murs and Kaiser Chiefs in recent years, attracting record crowds.

“Plan B is a marvellous attraction and thousands of his fans have been snapping up tickets for the racing and the concert.

“We are also delighted to welcome Drayton Motors of Lincolnshire as sponsor of all the horse races during the afternoon.”

Visitors are being encouraged to enjoy the racing ahead of the concert, which will take place after the final race scheduled for 5.20pm.

Tickets for Jockey Club Live are for both the racing and the concert.

The racecourse is made up of three enclosures during racing - County, Tattersalls and Lawn Enclosure.

The first horse race is at 1.40pm, with gates open two hours before.

Tickets can be booked online at marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk or call 0344 579 3009.

Delays can be expected leaving the racecourse car park after the event.

The racecourse closes at 8pm.

• The second Jockey Live event at Market Rasen will see Brit-award winning singer Paloma Faith bring her unique sound to the Legsby Road course.

Tickets for the event on Saturday August 18 are on sale now; details as above.