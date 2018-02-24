New exhibition is changing the face of Gunby Hall

Gunby Hall and Gardens is playing host to a new exhibition this year, Harrison’s Garden, by artist Luke Jerram.

The popular tourist attraction will see the installation of over 2,000 clocks, clustered to form patterns and shapes along the floors and surfaces and will be set to different times, so visitors will hear a musical delight of ticking, clicking and chiming throughout the day.

The exhibition will be on display in the Gunby basement from now until June 4, during normal house open days (not on Thursdays and Fridays).

Pictured is artist Luke Jerram, (centre) with Gunby Hall volunteers Wendy Jackson, Julia Benson, Astrid Gatenby and Andrew Lidster.