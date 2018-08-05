New Head of Louth Private Client Department at Bridge McFarland

Paul Dimbleby joined Bridge McFarland Solicitors as a Partner in the Grimsby office earlier this year, he has now moved across to Louth to take over from Patrick Purves as Head of the Louth Private Client Department.

Patrick Purves, a Partner since 1981, is well known and respected in Louth for his charitable work and friendly demeanour. Retiring now to spend more time with his family, the firm has thanked him for all his years of hard work.

Paul undertook his original training contract with Bridge McFarland Solicitors, and during that time he worked closely with Patrick.

On taking up the new role, Paul said: “I am delighted and privileged to return to our Louth office and take over from Patrick. I was lucky enough to train and qualify under him some twelve years ago.

“His knowledge, personality and humour will be missed throughout the office. However, I look forward to meeting clients, both old and new, and following on in his footsteps.

“We have an exceptional team in Louth and I look forward immensely to building on what we have already achieved and taking the firm forward in the future.”

Private Client work is a broad area of law; it includes the drafting of Wills and Powers of Attorney, financial planning and the establishment of Trusts, as well as the carrying out probate work when someone passes away. Paul specialises in complex international probate law, which involves helping to settle affairs across complex international jurisdictions.

Paul graduated from the University of Lincoln in 2004 with a first class honours Law Degree, following which he graduated from the College of Law, York in 2005 having completed the Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice.

Stephen Lambert, a Senior Partner based in the Louth, said: “I’m very glad that Paul has come back to work with us in Louth.

“He has proven himself to be an extremely competent and valuable team member.

“Bridge McFarland have grown so much in the twelve years since Paul first undertook his training contract with us, and we are always growing and looking to the future. I am confident that with Paul at the helm our Louth team will flourish.”

Practice Manager Adele Collis added her congratulations: “Paul is great to work with, he is a friendly and affable individual with a natural talent for putting people at ease – I know that our clients will enjoy working with him in the future”.

The Bridge McFarland Private Client team covers Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire, and can be contacted on 01507 605883 via their website.