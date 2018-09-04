New Scout troop for 10-13 year olds in Louth

This term, a new Scout troop will be opening at 4th Louth Scout Group for 10-13 year olds.

This Scout Group has previously only had a Beaver and Cub group, and therefore has only been attended by children between the ages of 6-10.

Go along and find out more at an open evening from 7-9pm on Monday September 10 at the Louth Methodist Church in Nichol Hill.

There will be a range of Scouting activities available to try, and an opportunity to find out more information.

For more details, or to sign up, email Tony Groom (District Commissioner) at dc@louthdistrictscouts.org.uk.