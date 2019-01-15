New Year’s honour for Louth colonel

Colonel Stuart Williams, who has recently returned to live in Louth, was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year’s Honours list last week.

He was recommended as Deputy Commander Headquarters 7 Infantry Brigade and Headquarters East, and partly for his drive to build meaningful relationships with communities and youth across 12 counties - work that has significantly increased the connection between the East of England society and the Army.

In addition, Colonel Williams’ leadership on the Government’s Cadet Expansion Programme has helped deliver over 16,000 cadets in the region.

Colonel Williams said: “To be recognised with the award of an OBE for my engagement work, which I remain deeply passionate about, is humbling.”