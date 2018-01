Mablethorpe man Dave Lascelles has sent us in this photograph of him and his brother Michael enjoying a typical day out on the beach.

This photograph was taken in 1946.

The brothers are pictured holding a bucket, admiring their catch of the day.

Dave said that back then, him and his brother spent all of the time on the beach.

Do you have any old photos to share?

Please email: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.