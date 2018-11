In 1998, Louth Riverhead Theatre’s Silver Band had got in their latest batch of recruits - and they were showing off their skills.

Pictured are: Stacey Knight, Amie Peterson, Gareth Crawley, Callum Traylen, James Gilliatt, Kurtis Traylen, James Hunt, Thomas Crawley and Adam Barter.

At the time these new recruits were appealing for new instruments to help them improve for the future.

Do you remember this photo?