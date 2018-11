Sixth form students at Monks Dyke School in Louth took part in a national scheme called Understanding Industry in 1998.

The pupils attended a series of seminar sessions, instead of their usual timetabled lessons.

The sessions were run by the following supporting industries: J Sainsbury; Lloyds Bank; Marks and Spencer; Conoco Vaculug Tyres and British Telecom.

The two-day event was rounded off with group presentations.