One person injured after Louth kitchen fire

One person suffered smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire in Louth yesterday afternoon (Monday).

The incident happened at a house in Kidgate shortly after 2pm.

A Louth fire crew responded to a report of a smoke alarm sounding at the property, and found a small bin fire in the kitchen.

The crew led the occupier - who was still inside the property on their arrival - to safety, and extinguished the fire using a bucket of water.

They administered oxygen to the occupier, who had suffered ‘mild smoke inhalation’.

No information has been provided at this stage regarding the cause of the fire.