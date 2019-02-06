Over £1,000 of alcohol stolen in Market Rasen

Over £1,000 of Champagne and other types of alcohol has been stolen from Tesco in Market Rasen.

The alcohol, stolen between 8.20pm and 8.35pm on Saturday evening (February 2), was taken from the store and placed into a vehicle.

Do you recognise either of the men in these CCTV images?

Police believe the two men in the CCTV images can help with their enquiries, and members of the public are being asked to help to identify the men.

If you were at the Tesco store on Saturday evening and saw anything suspicious, or have any information that will help, call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

You can also email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, and remember to put incident number 95 of February 3 in the subject box.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.